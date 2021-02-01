ADVERTISEMENT

Two lawmakers in the Edo House of Assembly have defected from the All Progressives Congress(APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers are Yekini Idaiye, representing Akoko-Edo 1 State Constituency and Nosayaba Okunbor, representing Orhionmwon East State Constituency.

The Speaker of the assembly, Marcus Onobun, read their letters of defection on the floor of the House on Monday.

Mr Onobun, while welcoming them to PDP, commended their desire to work with Governor Godwin Obaseki “in making the state great.”

The defection of the two lawmakers has brought the number of PDP lawmakers in the House to nine, leaving the APC with just one lawmaker in the 10-man House.

The Edo assembly ought to have 24 members; others who were elected to the assembly have been shut out from it under controversial circumstances since June 2019.

(NAN)