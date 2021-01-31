ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives from the Anti-kidnapping and Cybercrime Unit of the police in Edo State have arrested six suspected bank hackers who stole N5 million from a victim’s account.

The suspects, identified as David Ogunowo, Abiodun Adesina, Yusuf Ademola, Balogun Hakeem, Adetono Lukeman, and Adesola Kayode, were arrested on Friday.

They were said to have withdrawn the money through a Point of Sale (POS) operator in Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State after the victim’s phone was stolen during a robbery operation in October in Benin City.

The SIM card in the phone was reportedly sold to the hackers who in turn broke into the account and successfully transfered money.

The police trailed the suspects to Lagos and Ogun States where they were arrested and brought back to Benin City for further interrogation, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

One of the investigating police officers, who did not want his name mention in the story because he was not authorised to speak on the incident, said some suspected robbers broke into a house along Aiguobasimwin Street in Benin City at about 2a.m., carted away cash, mobile phones, and other personal items.

The officer said the robbery was reported to the police and investigation revealed the stolen phones were sold to some suspected bank hackers in Lagos.

The suspects have so far withdrawn millions of naira from the victim’s bank accounts, police investigation revealed.

“The bank account was successfully opened in Lagos. They then went to Ijebu Ode in Ogun state where they bought a fresh bank account from a 28-year-old man for the sum of N30, 000.

“The sum of N1.5 million was first transferred into the account and withdrawn in Ijebu Ode in a Point of Sales (POS) shop. Another N3.5 million was later sent into the account of a POS operator who then collected his commission and gave them the cash,” the police officer disclosed.

One of the suspects, Adesola Kayode, was said to have confessed to the police: “We buy stolen SIM cards from armed robbers and thieves. We normally assess the ones that have money in their bank accounts and remove the money.”

The police spokesperson in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspected hackers would be investigated and charged to court soon.