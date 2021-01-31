ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo State has warned parents in the state not to send their children to schools on Monday.

Primary school teachers in the state on January 18 embarked on an indefinite strike, as directed by the NUT over what they described as “the state government’s failure to meet its 10 points age-long demands.”

The demands include payment of the 2013 to 2015 promotion arrears of teachers in Oredo, Orhionmwon, and Uhunmwode local government areas of the state.

The teachers also want a guarantee that they would get their salaries on or before the 27th day of every month as already directed by Governor Godwin Obaseki and the correct implementation of the 30 percent special allowance for teachers in schools with special pupils and all the arrears paid, among others.

The NUT directive counters a government directive through the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, which ordered teachers in public primary schools and school heads to resume academic activities on Monday or risk forfeiture of salaries.

“The attention of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Edo State Wing has been drawn to some pronouncements purportedly made by the Edo State Government with regards to the ongoing indefinite strike action embarked on by public primary school teachers and School-Heads in Edo state since 18th January 2020.

“Wherein, it has been reported that government has issued a threat of “No Work, No Pay”, amongst others, to striking teachers with effect from 1st February 2021.

“Ordinarily, the NUT Edo State wing would not have bothered to respond to the said pronouncements because they were directed at “National Union of Teachers”, a body unknown to the constitution and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but considering some parts of the pronouncements that bear teachers issues presently in dispute between NUT, Edo State Wing and Edo State Government.

“The indefinite strike action by public primary school-heads and teachers which started on the 18th day of January 2021 is still very much in force, hence by Monday, February 1, 2021, it will continue unhindered in the (18) eighteen Local Government Areas of the state,” the NUT said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The statement was signed by the Chairperson and Assistant Secretary-General, Pius Okhueleigbe, and Mike Modesty-Itua respectively.

The NUT called on all well-meaning citizens and institutions in Edo State to prevail on the government to meet the demands of the teachers instead of embarking on “arm-twisting tactics and deploying unproductive shenanigans.”