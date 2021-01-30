ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would not participate in the forthcoming local government election in Rivers State.

The election has been fixed for April 17.

The Chairman of the APC caretaker committee in the state, Isaac Ogbobula, who disclosed this on Saturday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the “electoral process is faulty”.

Mr Ogbobula some of the members of the Rivers Independent Electoral Commission were card-carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify Mr Ogbobula’s claims.

“The electoral process is already faulty with the constitution of the commission’s membership, so they cannot conduct a free and fair local government council election.

“We decided that as a party, we are not going to contest to give credit to an illegitimate process, and we have the backing of the national secretariat of our party,” the party chairman said.

He urged the APC members and supporters in the state to ignore any counter-directive on the matter.

“I call on our party members to continue to go about their activities without bothering whether anybody wants to give the impression that they are going to partake in the elections.”

According to Mr Ogbobula, the APC in Rivers was focused on sensitising and mobilising its members for the forthcoming membership revalidation and registration of new members.

“We have a court judgment backing us to carry out the exercise and our interest is to have a hitch-free and successful exercise in the state.

“There is no court order stopping All Progressives Congress in Rivers from participating in the party’s membership registration and revalidation,” he said.

Mr Ogbobula urged APC members and intending members to participate in the membership registration exercise in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP-control Rivers State Government last year approved N2 billion for the conduct of the local election.

(NAN)