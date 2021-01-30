ADVERTISEMENT

Three kidnap victims in Edo State on Saturday recalled how they were made to trek non-stop for three days in a forest by armed herdsmen who abducted them.

The victims, who identified themselves as Maryam Ighodaro, Richie Ihensekhien, and Racheal Obadoni, told PREMIUM TIMES they were kidnapped on January 23, 2021, while travelling to Ujogba in Esan West local government area of the state to attend a funeral ceremony.

They said after the bitter experiences, they ended up paying N7.5m as ransom before they were released by the herders.

Narrating their ordeal, Mr Ihensekhien, who was the vehicle’s driver at the time of the incident, said they decided to drive through lsi-Ugieghudu road in Uhunmwode local government area of Edo state for easy access to Ujogba.

He said they had just passed a police checkpoint when he suddenly heard gunshots. A few seconds later, some armed men pointed guns into his car, he said.

Mr Ihensekhien said he attempted to reverse the vehicle to escape but other armed men behind him immediately opened fire.

Having been forced to a halt, Mr Ihensekhien said the bandits quickly advanced towards the three of them in the car and kidnapped them into the forest where they spent five days in captivity.

Speaking further, he said, “Out of the five days we spent in the forest, the five Fulani herdsmen, which also have two Southerners, made us walk inside the forest non-stop for three days.”

He said they walked through streams, rivers, valleys, and hills amid wild animals in the bush including reptiles like snakes.

Mr Ihensekhien said, “The forest was like a no man’s land for the kidnappers as they operate freely unhindered.”

Another victim, Ms Ighodaro, said their abductors only gave them dirty water to drink for the days they were taken captive without any food.

“Life was almost becoming miserable and frustrating as we were tired and stressed out in the forest from the three days non-stop trekking,” she said.

Ms Ighodaro disclosed that those who kidnapped them “nominated a spokesman, who said he graduated from one of the universities in the southern part of Nigeria, to negotiate a ransom.”

She said N7.5 million was later given to the kidnappers as ransom.

“We were set free after collecting the ransom. We do not wish our ordeals for their worst enemies. We saw hell as we have to start begging our family members to quickly send money after they threatened to kill the three of us if ransom did not come the next day,” she added.

The victims, however, called for intensive security patrols including stop-and-search operation on most roads in Edo State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, did not respond to calls seeking comment from him.