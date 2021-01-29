ADVERTISEMENT

The Delta State Government has imposed curfew in the state to check the surge in COVID-19 infections.

The curfew would be from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily, from January 29, the state government said in a statement signed by the Secretary to State Government, Chiedu Ebie.

The statement said the action was in line with a nationwide curfew imposed by the federal government for the same hours.

“In view of this, the State Government wishes to reiterate that the guidelines earlier issued on the closure of night clubs across the state still subsists and should be complied with,” the statement said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a few days ago, signed a law prescribing a six-month jail term for anyone caught violating COVID-19 protocols which includes the mandatory wearing of a face mask in public.

The Delta State Government vowed to strictly enforce the new law “as a result of the incidence of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country”.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delta State is 2,300 as of January 28, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The state is 10th among the states with high COVID-19 cases in Nigeria and 52 people in the state have so far died from the viral infection.