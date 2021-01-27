ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have arrested two suspected fraudsters who allegedly use fake bank credit alerts to swindle their victims.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said the police arrested one of the suspects, a Point of Sale (POS) operator, after he used a fake alert to defraud two of his customers of N200,000 at his POS stand, in Uyo.

The police spokesperson said police operatives also arrested another suspect who bought a Lexus 330 saloon car in Lagos using fake bank alert.

The police trailed the car to Uyo where the suspect was arrested, he said.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, on Jan. 18, 2021, relying on credible information, that a Lexus 330 salon car was bought with fake bank alert at Festac Town, Lagos State trailed the said car to Uyo via Abia State and in a coordinated operation.

ALSO READ: Police name man allegedly killed by Lagos task force officials

“Utilising the instruments of intelligence-driven policing by the Anti-Cultism Unit of the command, arrested one male suspect, along IBB Road by Ibom Hall, driving the car with a fake number plate; Lagos AKD 230 GQ and recovered the said vehicle,” Mr MacDon said.

The police appealed to members of the public to be vigilant ”and to take additional steps in securing their cars by inserting security devices”.

(NAN)