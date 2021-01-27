ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has announced February 1 as the resumption date for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The university spokesperson, Benedicta Ehanire, announced the date in a statement on Tuesday in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Students are expected to come into the halls of residence on the resumption day, as lectures, both physical and online, will commence immediately, Mrs Ehanire said.

Mrs Ehanire said only students with official receipts of payment of school charges, who have successfully filled, submitted and printed a mandatory on-line questionnaire would be allowed into halls of residence and lecture theatres.

She added that students residing in the school hostels are expected to bring along, at least, five pieces of washable face mask and two 5mls vials of hand sanitisers each.

The spokesperson said staff members and students are to constantly wear their face masks, as the COVID-19 protocols would be strictly enforced by the university.

“The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lilian Salami, on behalf of management, looks forward to welcoming all students to campus for a more fulfilling academic session,” she said.

(NAN)