ADVERTISEMENT

A State High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sentenced a 23-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his 3-year-old step-daughter.

The judge, Justice Okon Okon, who delivered the sentence on Wednesday against the convicted paedophile, Iniobong Moses, said the man was “a disgrace to humanity, whose conduct falls abysmally below even the conduct of beasts”.

The judge said Mr Moses does not deserve to walk freely on Nigerian soil and breathe the air of freedom meant for decent members of the society.

The convict, who hails from Afaha Udo Eyop in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, said, in his confessional statement, he acted under the influence of alcohol.

The court rejected the claim by the accused that he was drunk. The judge said drunkenness was not an “exculpatory defence in law for the commission of a crime and more so, as it was self-inflicted”.

The Police Medical Report showed a history of abnormal vaginal discharge and wound on the labium of the victim, a case of sexual assault with genital ulcer and genital tract infection.