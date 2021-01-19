ADVERTISEMENT

The Bayelsa House of Assembly has denied rumour of an impeachment plan against Governor Douye Diri.

The Chairperson, House Committee on Information, Tari Porri, while briefing reporters in Yenagoa on Tuesday, said the rumour was “a distraction.”

There have been reports of a dispute between the legislature and the executive in the state over the disbursement of N38 billion refunds from the federal government.

Mr Porri, who represents Ekeremor Constituency 1, said this was the second time such rumour was being circulated in the state.

“The sixth Assembly under Speaker Abraham Ingobere has shown that they don’t know what those behind the alleged plot are talking about.

“The Assembly has no reason to impeach the governor, we have never contemplated that before,” Mr Porri said.

“We strongly believe those peddling such rumour never mean well for our dear state.

“Under the leadership of Hon. Abraham Ingobere, we have never thought of such for a man who has started most of his promises to his people,” he added.

The lawmaker said the 19 members of the Peoples Democratic Party and the five members of the All Progressives Congress in the Assembly were working in harmony with the governor and the leadership of the Assembly.

Mr Diri of the PDP became governor of Bayelsa State after the court sacked David Lyon, governor-elect,of the All Progressives Congress, following irregularities in the credentials of his deputy, just a day before his swearing in ceremony.

(NAN)