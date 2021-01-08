ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner for Environment in Cross River State, Mfon Bassey, has been interrogated by the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Bassey was said to have been picked up from his residence in Calabar, Thursday, by some EFCC operatives over alleged “shady deals” with persons linked to top officials of the Cross River State government.

“It is not an arrest, he was merely invited based on a petition,” the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday. “He was not detained.”

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Asu Okang, said he was not aware of the EFCC’s invitation to Mr Bassey.

Mr Bassey did not respond to calls and a text message seeking for his comment.