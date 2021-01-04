ADVERTISEMENT

All returning students (old and new) of the University of Benin in Benin City (UNIBEN), Edo State, have been directed by the management of the institution to resume for 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions on January 30, 2021.

This was disclosed in a circular issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire, at the end of a meeting of the University’s Senate on Monday.

Old and new students of the institution were sent home on February 20, 2020, in preparation for the botched National Sports Festival before the March 9 nationwide strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The management of the institution said 2019/20 First Semester is expected to run until April 1, 2021, while Second Semester is billed to commence on April 5.

The statement read in part, “At the end of a meeting of the University’s Senate on Monday 4th January 2021, it was resolved that old Students of the Institution should come into residence on the 30th of January for the continuation of First Semester lectures on Monday 1st of February, 2021.

“The Semester is expected to run until the 1st of April, 2021, while Second Semester is billed to commence on April 5, 2021.

“For the 2020/2021 amended calendar, fresh students are to under-go on-line clearance from Monday 5th to Friday 30th April 2021 and commence orientation on the 3rd of May, 2021.”

The institution, however, cautioned all returning students, among others, to adhere strictly to the non-medical protocols of compulsory use of face masks, hand sanitisers, and physical distancing following the second wave of COVID-19.

It noted, “They will be required to fill an online questionnaire and submit the print-out to the Dean of Students before resumption. Adhere strictly to the non-medical protocols of compulsory use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and physical distancing.

“Possession of an android/smartphone or device is advised, as e-learning has become inevitable. Expected to comply with acceptable dress codes as determined by the University in line with societal norms and values.

“Returning students with any ailment is to ensure that they are properly treated before resumption.”