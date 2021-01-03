The Rivers State Government on Sunday approved the reopening of all public and private nursery, primary and secondary schools in the state, with effect from January 4.
Chido Adiele, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, announced the reopening of the schools in a statement in Port Harcourt.
“The Rivers Education Ministry wishes to announce that, with the approval of Gov. Nyesom Wike, the school calendar published in August 2020 stands.
“Accordingly, both public and private schools in the state are hereby reminded that schools will resume on Jan. 4, 2021 for normal academic activities.
“Schools are to maintain all COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitiser and staggered classes.
“The classes are expected to be staggered morning and afternoon sessions in order to avoid overcrowding,” he said.
Mr Adiele wished pupils, students, parents and guardians the very best in the academic year.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post