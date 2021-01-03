ADVERTISEMENT

Agape Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Akwa Ibom State, said it has provided medical and psychosocial care and support to 10 boys who have been victims of sexual abuse in the past three years.

Imaobong John, a counselling psychologist at the centre, told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday, that the 10 boys are part of the 532 cases treated so far since the centre was set up in 2017.

The 11-year-old JSS1 student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, alleged to have been sexually abused by two senior students of the school, was taken to the centre a few days ago for medical examination, according to a statement from the Akwa Ibom State government.

Ms John said the centre, which offers free services, has helped about 30 rape victims get justice at the law court.

“We sometimes provide transportations fare to victims, we can buy them clothes if we notice that they are in need of it,” Ms John said.

The centre, which is an eight-bed facility within the Immanuel Hospital, Eket, was established by the Akwa Ibom State judiciary in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Women Affairs in the state, and the police, she said.

At least 20 states in Nigeria are yet to establish a sexual assault referral centre as of July 2020.