A Nigerian police officer who said he once rejected N864 million bribe has reportedly resigned from his job, claiming he has been denied promotion thrice.

The officer, Francis Erhabor, headed a division of the police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south of Nigeria, before his alleged resignation.

An online publication, Igbere TV, broke the news of the officer’s resignation, Saturday.

Igbere TV in December honoured Mr Erhabor as ‘Police officer of the year’ – it said the officer came top in a nationwide online voting.

“I have witnessed my juniors get promoted over me over and over again, and it hurts deeply. I filed a complaint, asked for ratification of my promotion date, and was even investigated, with the outcome verified in my favour, yet nothing has been done to remedy the situation,” Mr Erhabor, a chief superintendent of police, was quoted to have said about his resignation.

“I have wasted 30 years serving my fatherland,” he added.

Mr Erhabor said he joined the Nigerian police as a cadet inspector 30 years ago, in 1990, when he was just a little above 17.

He said he was told at that time that “the nation’s police needed young people like him who were patriotic and passionate”.

“This profession I once called a noble one, doesn’t care about those of us who tread the path of honour and dignity.

“I once had a dream about the Nigeria Police Force becoming the people’s force, the country’s pride.

“So sad, I no longer believe in the system as a noble one, but one were mediocrity, nepotism, and all other ignoble acts are given higher preference,” the officer was quoted as saying.

“I am sorry I let all my fans down. I am deeply sorry for not finishing where you all expected me to finish. Thanks for your strong and relentless faith in me. I remain forever grateful to you all,” he added.

A fellow divisional police officer in Uyo has confirmed Mr Erhabor’s resignation to PREMIUM TIMES.

The police in Akwa Ibom have, however, dismissed the story as false.

“The Commissioner of Police, Amienghene Andrew, is not in receipt of any letter of resignation from the Senior Officer and has not in any way communicated same to the Force Headquarters,” the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko MacDon, said in a statement, Saturday.

“For the avoidance of doubt, appointments and resignations of the NPF are not done on social media,” Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, added.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach Mr Erhabor as his phone line remained switched off throughout Saturday.