An unidentified commercial bus driver has been killed by some assailants in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the incident happened at about 11 a.m. on New Year’s day along Siluko Road, close to Oliha market in Benin City.

The yet to be identified driver plies the Benin-Sapele road route of the metropolis.

At the spot of the incident, where the lifeless body of the driver was still in the Nissan Vannete bus, a witness, who only identified himself as Osato, said he was returning from the church when the incident happened.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the conductor of the bus disclosed that the unknown assailant diverted the bus at gunpoint.

He said, “The conductor said shortly after the incident happened that the assailant entered the bus at Kings Square and diverted the driver to Siluko Road at gunpoint. The conductor left the scene after narrating what happened.

“He said when the bus passed the former ‘Ovator Cinema House’ at Siluko Road, the hoodlums used a battle axe on the driver before he was finally shot dead.

“I was returning from New Year’s day church service when the incident happened. What attracted me to what was happening was that the bus had its full headlight on and some persons were dragging the steering with the driver. Suddenly I heard gunshots which scared most of us away.”

Mr Osato said a moment after, some young boys came out and entered another vehicle and fled the scene.

“When we went closer, we saw that the driver was already dead with bloodstains all over his body. The deceased was still seating on the driver’s seat with his head completely damaged,” he said.

Another onlooker, Charles Ubido, said he suspected that it was part of the silent ongoing cult-clash in Benin which has claimed the lives of several young persons.

“This is another case of the silent cult war that is claiming the lives of these young people in Benin,” he added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, simply said, “I have not been briefed of the incident.”