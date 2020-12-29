The Deeper Life High School has vowed not to cover up any “immoral act” in its Uyo campus in the aftermath of the alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old boy by some senior students of the school.

The Akwa Ibom State government also said it is set to release a report of its investigation into matter.

Thelma Malaka, the school’s education secretary, who spoke through a video uploaded on Twitter, Tuesday, said the school would be transparent in its handling of the allegation.

“We will like to state that Deeper Life High School stands on the core values of integrity and uprightness and will not attempt to cover up any immoral act under any guise,” Mrs Malaka said.

This is the second time the school has commented on the sexual abuse story after its earlier statement announcing the suspension of Ndidi Solomon, the principal of the Uyo campus, and the launch of an investigation into the allegation.

Mrs Malaka said the school restrained itself from making comments, since the matter was under investigation.

The police in Uyo, according to her, interrogated the parties involved in the allegation. She said the interrogation was, however, adjourned because of the holidays.

Mrs Malaka asked members of the public to be on the lookout for a report of the investigation which would be released by the Akwa Ibom State government.

“We have unflinching confidence in our God to resolve the issue such that at the end the truth will ultimately prevail,” she said.

Mrs Malaka said as a parent, she cares about the physical and mental health of the boy alleged to have been abused.

“Despite the intriguing underpinning, we will continue to show our love to him (the boy) within the limits permitted by his parents,” she said. “We appreciate the concern of everyone.”

The Akwa Ibom government has concluded its investigation and would soon issue a report on the sexual abuse allegation, the Commissioner for Education, Enobong Mbobo told PREMIUM TIMES, Monday.

Allegations

The victim’s mother, Deborah Okezie, said the senior students of the school took advantage of the boy when the school authorities switched him from his dormitory to another dormitory filled with senior students.

“They will remove his boxer and push their legs and hands into his anus,” Mrs Okezie said in a video which has gone viral on Facebook and Twitter.

“Look at a child I sent to school, he came back with a broken anus,” she added.

The Deeper Life High School is owned by a Pentecostal church, The Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

The school trended on Twitter on Monday, with several Nigerians calling on William Kumuyi, a pastor and founder of The Deeper Christian Life Ministry, to ensure that the victim gets justice.

The victim is spending his tenth day in a hospital in Uyo where he was taken to by his parents for treatment.

The victim’s father, Iniobong Archibong, said on Monday that a medical report on the boy was out.