At least four persons were on Thursday confirmed dead following a ghastly motor accident along the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi road in Edo State.

The accident, which involved an unmarked 18-seater commercial bus and an articulated truck, was said to have happened at about 11.30 a.m., close to the Obagie community axis of the busy road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area.

A passenger, who was travelling on another commercial bus behind the ill-fated bus, Lucy Inaede, said the 18 seater bus was trying to avoid a pothole when it suddenly had a head-on collision with an oncoming articulated truck laden with baskets of tomatoes.

She said their own vehicle narrowly escaped the carnage.

However, Henry Benamaisia, Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), told PREMIUM TIMES that the accident was caused by dangerous driving.

Mr Benamaisia also disclosed that 10 passengers sustained varying degrees of injury after the accident, adding that they are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

He said, “Four persons lost their lives in the accident that occurred along the Benin-Auchi road today, while 10 persons were injured.

“From the information I got, it was dangerous driving that caused the accident. It was believed that one of them was trying to overtake but did not see the oncoming vehicle when they collided. The 10 injured persons are in the hospital right now,” he said.

Mr Benamaisia warned drivers to be cautious while driving during this period, adding that the best way to avoid the accident was to drive defensively.

“Drivers should be patient when driving, especially this period. They should maintain the rules and regulations. One of the problems we have on highways is indiscipline. If you are disciplined while driving, you will not overtake wrongfully.

“Let us be tolerant of this period. If you observe that a driver is wrongfully overtaking and approaching you, try to avoid that person. People should learn how to drive defensively. Always believe that the other driver is a ‘mad’ person and by so doing you will be conscious,” Mr Benamaisia said.

FRSC caution drivers

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander disclosed that there was another accident involving a Toyota Sienna bus along the Benin-Lagos Road on Thursday.

Mr Benamaisia, who noted that no life was lost, cautioned drivers against one-way driving along the busy road.

He said, “There were two crashes along the Lagos Benin road today involving a Toyota Sienna and one other vehicle but there were no casualties.

“We have observed one-way driving along Lagos-Benin Road and this is a bad development. We have just left the road where we had to reverse so many vehicles to do the right thing.”