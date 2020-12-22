ADVERTISEMENT

The Palace of the Olu of Warri on Tuesday has denied rumours of the death of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

The death of the Warri monarch was reported in several media outlets on Monday.

He was reported to have died on Monday of COVID-19, but no official statement was issued by the palace.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday by Clement Maleghemi, director of Palace Administration, Olu of Warri Palace, the palace said the monarch was indisposed and receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical consultants.

The statement read, “The attention of the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri had been drawn to news/social media publications announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty.

“We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialists.

“Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the office of the traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, Ayirimi Emami, who is the Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom.”

A close palace source told PREMIUM TIMES that it is only the palace that can announce the death of the monarch.

“Yes, there have been reports about his death but it is the palace that should officially announce it, not news or social media platforms,” he said.

The 65-year-old monarch on December 12 celebrated the fifth anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

When the news about his demise filtered in on Monday, several shops and offices around the palace vicinity and environs were closed.

It was reported that Olu of Warri had recently hosted Olu Irefin, a former General Officer Commanding, Six Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, who died two weeks ago of COVID-19.