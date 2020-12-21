ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of Service (HoS) in Edo State, Anthony Okungbowa, has been released by kidnappers three days after he was abducted.

Mr Okungbowa was abducted on Saturday evening by unidentified gunmen along Oza Road, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to be on his way back to Benin City, the state capital, after attending an event in the community when the incident happened.

A relative of the victim, Ehis Nosa, told PREMIUM TIMES that the HoS was released by his abductors on Monday night.

Mr Nosa said the HoS was released after the payment of an unspecified ransom.

He, however, did not disclose the amount paid as ransom but said Mr Okungbowa was hail and healthy.

The family source said the ransom was paid through collaboration between the family and the state government.

According to him, “We just want to thank God that our brother has been set free and in good health condition.”

Mr Nosa regretted that the police orderly to the HoS who was shot during the process of his abduction died on Monday evening following complications from the gunshot injury he sustained.

“We are sorry to note that the police orderly did not survive the gunshot injury,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that apart from the police orderly, the driver to the HoS was also shot dead in the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Edo State command, Chidi Nwabuzor, did not respond to several calls on his phone to confirm the development.