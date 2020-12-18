ADVERTISEMENT

As a precautionary measure against the second wave of COVID-19, the Akwa Ibom State government has announced the cancellation of “all state government events requiring large crowds”.

The Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, who disclosed in a statement on Friday, said “test results from our PCR laboratory clearly indicate a sharp increase in the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our state”.

The statement said Governor Udom Emmanuel has directed strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols at the Christmas village in Uyo, the state capital.

The government said large political meetings are to be discouraged until the current spike of COVID-19 infections is reduced.

It said the use of face mask and adherence to other COVID-19 guidelines and protocols remain compulsory in public buildings and places.

“We owe ourselves and our state a duty to help curb the rapid spread of the dreaded coronavirus by undertaking all necessary precautionary measures as issued by AKSG, NCDC and WHO and other relevant public health Organizations.

“While the government is battle-ready to fight and contain the pandemic, we must act cautiously, not carelessly, to keep safe and save others,” Mr Ekuwem said.

Nigeria, like other countries, is witnessing the second wave of COVID-19. There were 1,145 new cases on December 17, according to the nation’s centre for disease control, while the total confirmed cases stood at 76,207.

Akwa Ibom State has a total number of 366 cases as of December 17.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the infection with over 25,895 cases, followed by FCT with 9,053 cases.

Kaduna (4,236), Plateau (4,179), Oyo (3,785), Rivers (3,234), and Edo (2,755) are among the most infected states in the country.

Others are Ogun (2,360), Kano (1,988), and Delta (1,829).