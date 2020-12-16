ADVERTISEMENT

Two choir members of the Apostolic Church reportedly died in a road accident, Wednesday, in Akwa Ibom State when a church bus they were travelling in crashed into a stationary bulldozer belonging to a construction company in the state.

Several others were injured.

A report published by a local paper in Uyo, The Informer, said the bus was filled with members of the church who were returning to their base in Oron Local Government Area after attending a burial in Etinan.

The accident occurred at a bridge in Etinan, shortly after the bus took off.

Photos of the accident showed the mangled body of the ill-fated bus, the bodies of the choir members, in their white-and-blue uniform, displayed by the roadside, and the injured covered with blood.

The bulldozer belongs to WE Construction Company.