The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin City on Wednesday disclosed that it would continue the hearing of the cases against Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and winner of the September 19 election from January 11, 2021.

Mr Obaseki, his running mate, Philip Shaibu; the PDP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are some of the respondents in four of the five petitions filed at the tribunal.

At the sitting of the tribunal on Wednesday, the Yunusa Musa-led three-member new tribunal, gave detailed reports of the pre-hearing sittings of the last two weeks.

Mr Musa, assisted by Suleiman Abubakar and Stanley Olufunmilayo Stanley, who last week replaced the disbanded Abdulrazak Abdulkareem-led three-member tribunal, disclosed that hearing in the four petitions would separately be on January 11, 12, and 13, 2021.

The newly-constituted tribunal members are sitting on the four remaining petitions, given the December 11 dismissal, in a unanimous ruling, of the petition by Action Alliance (AA) and its governorship candidate, Ukonga Onaivi, against Obaseki, PDP, and INEC, for failing to file pre-hearing notice.

The four other petitions before the tribunal were filed by Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Iboi; Action Peoples Party (APP), without joining its governorship candidate, Amos Areloegbe; Allied Peoples Movement (APM), excluding its governorship candidate, Igbineweka Osamuede; and Tracy Agol, without joining her political party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The chairperson of the tribunal, at Wednesday’s sitting, revealed that APP and Agol would have the trial in their petitions on January 11, with the trial in APM’s petition to be on January 12, while the trial in ADP’s petition would be on January 13.

The four petitions sought the nullification of the September 19 re-election of Messrs Obaseki and Shaibu, while calling for fresh election by INEC, but to exclude PDP, Obaseki and his running mate, given the call for their disqualification over alleged forgery of their certificates.

The tribunal’s inaugural sitting took place on October 30, with the tribunal having 180 days from the date of filing the petitions to conclude hearing in the matters and deliver judgments, thereby dragging to the first week of April next year.

The ADP and its governorship candidate asked the tribunal to disqualify Mr Obaseki over his controversial first-degree certificate from the University of Ibadan (UI) and nullify the votes cast for him. It asked the tribunal to order INEC to conduct a fresh election involving all other qualified governorship candidates, excluding PDP and Obaseki.

APM filed a petition alleging irregularities during the September 19 governorship election and that Mr Obaseki and Mr Shaibu were not qualified to contest the poll.

APM also prayed for an order nullifying the entire governorship election of September 19, 2020, in Edo State, for substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, and the extant Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, thereby ordering a fresh election.

The petition from Mrs Agol insists that the Edo governor was not qualified to contest the September 19 election.

Mrs Agol’s sole ground for filing the petition was that Mr Obaseki, at the time of the poll, was not qualified to contest the election for allegedly presenting a forged/false certificate to INEC.