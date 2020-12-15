ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson Erimafa, a former commissioner of Agriculture in Edo State, on Tuesday requested the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses to grant a N1 billion compensation to him over the death of his son who was killed by a police sergeant in 2003.

Mr Erimafa said his 18-year-old son, Paul, was killed by a trigger-happy police officer, identified as Kalejaye as he was going to watch the reality show, Big Brother Africa at a cyber cafe close to his house in Benin City.

The retired Mathematics lecturer from Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, and a one-time Commissioner of Agriculture in the state during the administration of Anthony Onyearegbulem, told the panel that the saddest part was that the killing took place right at the front of the Chief Justice’s house.

He said, “He was accused of nothing, rather they said he was being suspected. What do you expect them to say? He was alone, he had no knife and gun but right there, they fired five shots, two into the air, three others on him. In the front of the CJ’s house, you have the CJ’s security detail, about eight of them, four police and four civil security details and these people were looking at them, the way the whole thing was going.

“He said I will shoot you and the boy asked, why will he shoot him? Then, when he wanted to shoot him, the boy struggled with him and the boy forced him to throw away the gun and the boy raised an alarm which drew the attention of the security detail who were at the CJ’s house, who asked what is the matter? So, my son started telling them the story.

“The police now took his gun and fired him on his two legs and the boy fell immediately and he was crying. The policeman abandoned him and ran to the State CID to invite his patrol team.

“As at then, the boy was already groaning in pain. So, the policeman said so you are still alive? He fired him in his abdomen. You can see that the man wanted the boy to be dead.”

Mr Erimafa said that his late son was about to gain admission into the university to study political science when he was killed.

He said his late son had it in mind to be the president of the nation when he grew up, but his dream was truncated by the police officer.

Though he said no amount of money could compensate for the loss of his son, which eventually led to his wife divorcing him. He, however, requested the panel to prevail on the government to pay him the sum of N1 billion as compensation.