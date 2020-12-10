ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Akwa Ibom State have assured residents of their security and safety, as Governor Udom Emmanuel, Thursday, handed over 30 new pick-up trucks to the police authorities to aid in crime-fighting in the state.

According to the state government, 100 of such trucks will be donated to other security agencies in the state.

Shops and offices were hurriedly closed in Uyo, the state capital, before 8 p.m. on Wednesday and the streets deserted because of the fear of armed robbers.

Mr Emmanuel, Thursday, held an emergency security council meeting where a decision was taken to reactivate the joint security task force in the state.

There has been an increase in police patrol along major roads in Uyo on Thursday.

Ini Ememobong, the commissioner for information in Akwa Ibom, said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, who spoke on behalf of the commanders of security agencies in the state after the security meeting, assured residents of “maximum” protection during the Yuletide and beyond.

“The street is very calm and peaceful,” the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko MacDon, told PREMIUM TIMES. “The police are doing what they are expected to do, we will see a more robust policing, a more intelligence-led policing, we expect a more peaceful state.”

Mr MacDon said the Wednesday incidents, which created panic among Uyo residents, were caused by “enemies of the state”. The situation, he said, was “quickly brought under control by the police.”