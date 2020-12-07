ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Moses Cleopas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the December 5 Bayelsa Central Senatorial bye-election.

INEC Returning Officer, Emmanuel Akpan, of the Federal University Otuoke, announced that Mr Cleopas polled 110,019 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Abel Efemowei of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 18,947 votes.

“Cleopas , having scored the highest number of votes cast and fulfilled the requirements of the law is hereby returned elected,” Mr Akpan said.

Apart from the APC and the PDP, nine other political parties participated in the election.

(NAN)