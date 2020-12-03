ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom Government has cancelled the hosting of this year’s annual Christmas Carol festival to curtail the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The cancellation was made known in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Orman Esin, in Uyo on Thursday.

Mr Esin said this was due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which he noted had hindered preparations for the festival, which usually takes about six months ahead.

He said in obedience to the WHO, NCDC and the State Government protocols on social distancing and the threat of a second wave of the virus, the festival had to be put on hold.

“The Government of Akwa Ibom State wishes to inform the general public that the 2020 Edition of the state’s award winning Christmas Carols festival has been cancelled.

“This development is hinged on the logistics challenge posed by the global lockdown and international travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the bourgeoning threat of a second wave of the virus.

READ ALSO: Nigerians

“As expected of world class event of that magnitude, its preparation starts at least six months before the date.

“The global travel restrictions and closure of factories earlier in the year, made it impossible to commence the planning of this annual soul lifting spiritual event this year.

“The government deeply regrets this development and urges citizens to take personal responsibility, in addition to government restrictions, to prevent the transmission of the dreaded virus,” he said.

The last time the state government held the event was December 2012.

(NAN)