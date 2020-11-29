ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Rivers State said they have arrested three persons who allegedly bombed a church in Port Harcourt where the father of Governor Nyesom Wike worships.

Gov Wike’s father, Nlemanya, a reverend, worships in the church known as Christian Universal Church International.

The spokesperson for the command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Sunday.

Mr Omoni said the suspects allegedly detonated a dynamite in the church premises on Saturday night but no casualty was recorded.

He further said the command had begun a manhunt for the other suspects whom he said were still at large.

He said: “I can confirm the attack on the church with three suspects arrested in connection with the attack.

“The suspects are helping us in our investigations and the church premises have been thoroughly inspected by the command’s Bomb Department,” he said.

A local vigilante in the area, Collins Johnbull, said he, along with his colleagues, saw five men entering the church at about 9 p.m.

He said they thought the suspects were members of the church, located at 25 Azikiwe Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

“After some minutes, we heard a loud sound inside the church, like the blast of a dynamite, and immediately, we saw the suspects running out with their guns.

“So, we quickly mobilised and arrested two of them and kept them with us until the police came,” Mr Johnbull said.

Omoku and Azikiwe Street up to the United Bank for Africa building in the area have been cordoned off by a detachment of the police.

(NAN)