The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the relocation of its branch office in Calabar, Cross River State, to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, following the recent vandalisation and looting of the office.

Several public and private facilities were vandalised and looted in Calabar and other nearby cities in Cross River by hoodlums on October 24 as a fallout of the nationwide #EndSARS protest.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the acting head of Corporate Affairs of WAEC, Demianus Ojijeogu, said the office relocation is “temporary”.

“The relocation, which is an interim measure, is to enable the Council to carry out its operations and render services to Nigerian child and other stakeholders.

“We wish to assure all our stakeholders and the general public that normal operations would resume in Calabar branch office once the status quo ante is restored,” the statement said.

With the relocation, it means the people, especially students, in Cross River would have to travel about 95 km from Calabar to Uyo for their dealings with WAEC.

The journey could take longer hours and also be more strenuous because of the poor state of the federal road linking the two states.

WAEC, in the statement, apologised for “any inconvenience that may arise as a result of this relocation”.

The governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, had pleaded with the examination body not to relocate its Calabar office, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

“Let me once more apologise profusely to WAEC management for what has happened because this is not in the nature and character of Cross Riverians. We deeply regret this,” Mr Ayade was quoted as saying when he visited the vandalised WAEC office on Tuesday.

“But I have to plead with you that you do not have to relocate to Uyo. We are going to provide an alternative office immediately.

“We will do everything we can because it is necessary for you to operate from here so that we can have quality examination, quality teaching and ensure that Cross Riverians also prosper and become who they want to become in the society.

“Moving out from here to Uyo will not serve the interest of Cross Riverians. I sincerely feel that we can have an emergency action plan that can help you restore this office.

“But before we do that I have given an instruction that an emergency accommodation be provided for WAEC and we are also providing you two pick up vehicles to enable you get back on your feet.

“The young people involved do not know that it is for their sake that we are in this public office. So please let us not visit their sins on them, let us forgive them because that is what the Bible teaches,” the governor said.