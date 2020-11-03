ADVERTISEMENT

The Rivers Judicial Commission of Inquiry into policy brutality and violation of fundamental human rights by the Nigeria Police said it has commenced collection of memoranda.

The Commission’s Chairperson, Chukwunenye Uriri, and Secretary, George Nwaeke, said affected persons, the general public, corporate bodies, ministries, extra-ministerial departments and agencies, parastatals, groups and individuals were expected to come forward.

“Memoranda are to be submitted on alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Federal-Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

“Fifteen hard copies, one soft copy on CD or flash drive of the memoranda and addressed to the commission should be sent to the secretariat,” the statement said.

It said the commission’s secretariat is at room 303, 3rd Floor, Wing A, Point Block, State Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, the memoranda must be received by the commission on or before Nov. 16, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike had set up the panel in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government following the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country two weeks ago.

The panel is expected to make recommendations to the state government on compensation for victims of police brutality and even remedial measures, where necessary.