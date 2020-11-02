The family of Ibrahim Momodu in Benin has petitioned the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the EndSARS protest over his alleged murder by a police officer in the state in 2013.

Mr Momodu was killed on May, 27 2013 at Obayuwana Junction along Siluko Road, Benin by one Amadin Idahosa, a police officer who was later found guilty of manslaughter in 2016 after a court trial.

However, the family is demanding an urgent invitation, investigation and prosecution of a chief superintendent of police, Carol Afegbai, and others at large over the alleged murder.

In a petition through its lawyer, Jefferson Uwoghiren, dated October 27, a copy of which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the family is urging the panel to invite Mrs Afegbai and others now at large for alleged complicity and conspiracy to murder, obstruction of justice and conduct prejudicial to public peace.

They are also asking for a N50 million compensation for loss of affection, emotional distress and grave injustice done to them by “agents of government, sworn to protect lives and properties.”

Mr Uwoghiren, in the petition, stated that the criminal complicity of Mrs Afegbai, a senior police officer and former Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogida Police Division, Siluko Road, Benin and others, “have caused our client untold emotional distress, loss of affection and grave injustice.”

He said “on May, 27 2013, at Obayuwana Junction along Siluko Road, Benin, one Amadin Idahosa, a corporal with the Nigeria Police and orderly to then CSP Carol Afegbai (DPO), Ogida police station at about 7 p.m, without provocation, legal justification, illegally and wrongly shot and killed Ibrahim Momodu.

“They, subsequently in an attempt to cover up, buried the said Mr Momodu in a shallow grave in a public cemetery in Benin City.”

Mr Uwoghiren appealed to the Chairman of the panel, Ada Ehigiamusoe, to “invite, demand, request and clarify from Mrs Afegbai, immediate steps she took to arrest and abate the callous killing by her orderly right in her presence, as a senior law enforcement officer paid with taxpayers money to protect lives and properties.”

He also requested the panel to find out from the former DPO and others, “Whose initiative it was to attempt to mislead Nigerians with the provision of a Q-Link Motorcycle, purporting it to belong to the late Ibrahim Momodu and whose initiative it was to attempt to mislead Nigerians with the provision of a cut to size Russian made barrel gun and five live cartridges alleged to belong to the late Momodu, when in fact from evidence it was a planted gun to destroy the image of Ibrahim Momodu.

“Also, the location of phones and personal properties of Mr Ibrahim Momodu carted away by the police,after the killings but ordered returned to our client by the court.

“Who ordered the post-killng cover ups of complicity, murder of Ibrahim Momodu, as noted by the trial judge, in his Lordship’s judgement?”

Mr Uwoghiren further demanded a public apology from the police for allegedly defaming the parents of the deceased as armed robbers and criminals. He also wants the administrative block at Ogida police station renamed for Mr Momodu.

“We further demand the renaming of the adjoining road to Ogida police station as Ibrahim Momodu Street by the police authority.

“In addition, we demand for the arrest and prosecution of all police officers who were and present during the killing of Ibrahim Momodu, for complicity in his murder,” he said.

According to Mr Uwoghiren, “On the 5th of June 2013, on the order of court, the body of Ibrahim Momodu was exhumed from a shallow grave at the Third Cemetery, New Benin, Benin City for autopsy.

“The result of the autopsy showed that the late Momodu was shot in the chest, lacerating his heart and embarrassed by the circumstances of the killing, the police arrested Amadin Idahosa, subjected him to orderly room trial, dismissed him from the force and charged him to court for murder on charge No. B/CD/24C/2014.”

“At the close of trial in 2016, the judge, R. Irele-Ifijeh, found Mr Idahosa guilty of manslaughter in the unprovoked and illegal killing of Mr Momodu and sentenced him to life imprisonment.”