Patrick Ukah, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State, has said that both public and private schools would resume academic activities on November 2 after a week break.

Mr Ukah said the schools’ resumption was in line with the directive of Gov Ifeanyi Okowa that academic activities should resume on Monday along with “teleclass.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closure of schools in the state was occasioned by the hijack of the peaceful Endsars protest by hoodlums in the state.

Mr Ukah, in a statement on Friday in Asaba, called on heads of schools to continue to enforce the COVID-19 protocols by their pupils and students to avoid the spread of the disease.

He said that officials of the ministry would continue to monitor activities in the schools to ensure strict adherence to the directive, adding that defaulters would face the risk of having their schools closed down.

The commissioner said that the resumption of nursery schools was being reviewed and the announcement for the beginning of academic activities for them would be made in due course.

He said that airing of the ministry’s open distance learning on radio and television, ‘teleclass’, meant to complement the normal learning in schools, would begin on Monday.

“The programme is packaged by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the state Ministry of Information.

“It will be aired between 5.00p.m and 7.00p.m on week days by the ministry’s media partners.

“The partners are Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Asaba; Delta Rainbow Television (DRTV), Warri; Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Asaba; Quest TV, Ughelli; Quest 93.1 FM, Ughelli; Bridge FM, Asaba; Crown FM, Warri and Rize 106.7 FM, Warri,” he said.

He said that the subjects to be taught during the programme include English Studies, National Values, Basic Science and Technology and Mathematics for primary school pupils.

“Mathematics and English Studies for Junior Secondary School (JSS) students and Mathematics and English Language for Senior Secondary School (SSS) students.

He advised pupils and students to make use of the opportunity presented by the programme to consolidate on what they were being taught in schools, considering the short period available for teaching and learning this term.