The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has approved the deployment of 7,194 personnel for the local government elections, scheduled for October 31 in the state.

The command also ordered restriction of movement in the state from 7 a.m. to 2 pm. on the election day.

The spokesperson of the command, Odiko Macdon, announced this in a statement issued in Uyo on Friday.

He said that the personnel would be deployed in all the polling units and wards in the 31 council areas of the state.

Mr Macdon quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Andrew Amiengheme, as assuring the people of the state of adequate security before, during and after the exercise.

He warned trouble makers against any form of lawlessness, saying that anybody caught would be dealt with.

He also warned the residents of the state against violating the restriction of movement order.