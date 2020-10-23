ADVERTISEMENT

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, inaugurated a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate human rights abuse in the state by the disbanded notorious police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The setting up of such an investigative panel across Nigeria has been one of the demands of the #EndSARS protesters in the country.

Mr Wike, while inaugurating the commission in Port Harcourt, tasked it to identify the victims, as well as people, whether within or outside the Rivers government, who may have sponsored police brutality in the state, a statement by the Rivers Government House said.

The statement, signed by the governor’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said the commission is to find out if there are victims who are still being held in SARS detention facilities.

“Recommend appropriate sanctions, punishment or other penalties to be imposed on the perpetrators of the said acts of violence, torture, murder, and violation of fundamental rights and/or other atrocities that occurred in Rivers State,” the governor said.

The commission is headed by a retired judge, Chukwunenye Uriri, while George Nwaeke will serve as the secretary.

Other members of the commission are Florence Amiesimaka (FIDA); Tonye Ibisiki, (Nigerian Bar Association); Karl Uchegbu (civil society); Chijioke Ihunwo (youth group); Richard Opara (religious group); Bella Ebeku (women group); and Somiete Inko-Tariah (counsel to the commission).