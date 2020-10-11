ADVERTISEMENT

There was pandemonium on Sunday at Osubi in Okpe local government area of Delta State when unknown gunmen reportedly killed a mobile police officer in the area.

The incident happened around noon when the gunmen reportedly attempted to break into a popular plaza along the busy Effurun-Eku Road.

It was learnt that the deceased was shot while attempting to stop the armed hoodlums.

The deceased, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, was on special duty to Delta State from Kebbi State.

A resident of Osubi, Ken Ogboly, told PREMIUM TIMES that he witnessed the incident.

He said, “A mobile police officer was shot dead today (Sunday) at Osubi near Effurun. Some gunmen were trying to rob the mall when the officer was shot dead. I can’t tell if his rifle was carted away but he died on the spot.

“The incident took place this morning at a shopping mall in Osubi. He was a mobile policeman from Kebbi State. He wasn’t an officer of the Delta Police Command.”

Meanwhile, a police corporal, Etaga Stanley, was also shot dead by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Ughelli area of the state on Thursday.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

She said, “The incident happened this morning (Sunday) but I don’t have the fact yet. He was mobile policeman.”