Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, has called on Nigerian youth not to give up on the nation’s quest to attain the dreams of its founding fathers.

He said this at the 60th independence anniversary celebration organised at the Government House in Benin City.

The governor noted that this year’s theme ‘Together’ is apt, considering the numerous challenges threatening the country’s unity and despite the obvious frustration and anger across all segments of the nation.

Mr Obaseki also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making Edo voters vote count during the September 19 governorship election.

He said, “For those who listened to the President’s broadcast, the theme ‘together’ is very appropriate. If not for God, Nigeria won’t be celebrating. Yes, there are frustrations, anger in the land but there is hope for Nigeria.”

“It is important we give the youth hope because without hope. there will be no future. I thank God for using me to strengthen democracy. Previous elections have threatened our democracy where Nigeria has begun to lose hope.

“We thank God for giving our President the courage to support our calls to have a free and fair election in Edo state. Edo people spoke and their voice was heard.”

Mr Obaseki further promised to be magnanimous in victory, noting that as the governor he has a responsibility to all irrespective of political affiliation.

On his part, Abudulfatai Enabulele, the Chief Imam of Edo State, called for prayers for the nation’s leaders to enable them to harness the abundant resources for the benefit of the people.

Also, Oyonude Kure, chairperson of the Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), admonished Mr Obaseki to bring everybody on board.

