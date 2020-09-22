ADVERTISEMENT

The president of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, has set up a panel to preside over petitions arising from the just concluded Edo State governorship election.

This was contained in a statement dated September 21 and made available by the tribunal’s secretary, Sunday Martins.

Mr Martins said the panel will conduct sittings at the High Court Complex, Sapele Road, Benin.

“The general public is hereby put on notice that the honourable president of the court of appeal of Nigeria, Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem, has established the election petition tribunal secretariat and accordingly constituted a panel in respect of the governorship election conducted in Edo State,” the statement read.

“The honourable chief judge of the state, Hon. Justice E.A. Edigin has graciously approved the use of the high court complex (election petition court hall), Sapele Road, Benin City for the tribunal exercise.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the September 19 election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Obaseki defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress and 12 other candidates in the election.

While Mr Obaseki polled a total of 307,955 votes to secure his second term as the governor of the state, Mr Ize-Iyamu scored 223,619 votes.

Candidates disputing the results of the election are expected to file their petitions within 21 days after the date of the declaration of results in line with Section 134 (1) of the Electoral Act.

