The streets of Benin City, the Edo State capital, was agog on Sunday following the re-election of Godwin Obaseki as governor of Edo State for another four years.

Mr Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission having polled 307,955 to defeat his main rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, who had 223,619.

He (Obaseki) won his first election in 2016 as a candidate of the APC, principally supported by Adams Oshiomhole, the immediate past governor and former chairman of the APC. Mr Ize-Iyamu was then the candidate of the PDP.

From Reservation Road to Aideyan Crescent, where Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor-elect resides, to Airport Road and other parts of the Government Reservation Area of Benin, motorists displayed the banner of the PDP chanting the four-plus-four slogans.

The Government House community was not left out as they rolled out drums to celebrate the reelection of Mr Obaseki.

Amid the celebration, PREMIUM TIMES observed that fireworks rained in the air from a street not too far from the Reservation Road.

Moses Obahon, one of those celebrating within the Government House community, said the re-election of Mr Obaseki was one of the most outstanding exercises conducted in the history of Nigeria.

Mr Obahon said, “This election that brought Mr Obaseki back is one of the most outstanding in Nigeria and this is what we want in this country. We need people with the capacity and quality to govern us and that is why the people have come out in their numbers to celebrate his re-election. If a governor is not working, the people have the power to remove him. Mr Obaseki has been working effectively and that is why we voted him back and that is why we are celebrating.”

Chinyere Onyia, an activist, who was among those celebrating at the Government House, said she was happy because the result of the people reflected the wishes of the people.

Mrs Onyia said, “I have known the governor as a humanitarian figure in the state, and he has a vision for the people of the state. He has shown that he has a passion for people that are physically challenged and the indigent in the society. He does whatever he has done in the last four years without making noise about it.

Tina Okoi, an Abuja-based indigene of the state, who was also sighted celebrating Mr Obaseki’s victory, said the governor’s re-election had put an end to godfatherism in the state.

Mrs Okoi said, “I am celebrating because we do not want godfatherism again. Edo truly is not Lagos and it shows that we (Edo indigenes) are one.”

Rose Akhigbe, an indigene of Jattu in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state who was also spotted celebrating, said she was rejoicing because of the re-election of Mr Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, his deputy, was a tough fight.

“I am celebrating the victory of Obaseki and his deputy because it was a tough race and in the end, they won. It shows that when the Edo people believe in a course they can die with it. No more godfatherism,” Mrs Akhigbe said.

