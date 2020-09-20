ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has won the election in his Oredo local government held on Saturday.

Mr Obaseki, according to the result announced by INEC, polled 43,498 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 18, 365 votes.

The governor won by a margin of over 25,000 votes.

The total number of registered voters in the local government is 309,968 with 64,783 accredited voters.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Obaseki voted at Unit 19 Emokpae model primary school, Oredo Local Government Area and won at the unit.

The result of the polling unit was announced Saturday afternoon by the INEC presiding officer at the unit.

The deputy governorship candidate, Philip Shuaibu, however, lost in his local government.

Mr Shuaibu and former APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, are from the same Etsako West. Both men, once political allies, are now of different parties. Mr Oshiomhole’s APC won in Etsako West with 26,140 votes to the PDP’s 17,959 votes.

