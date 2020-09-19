Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his wife cast their vote in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State..

Mr Obaseki, who was elected on the APC platform in 2016, is seeking re-election on the platform of the PDP.

The couple voted around 11:50 a.m. at PU 19, Ward 4, Oredo Local Government Area, after spending about one hour on the queue.

Mr Obaseki has 13 opponents but the main one is Osagie Ize-Iyamyu of the APC whom Mr Obaseki defeated in 2016. Then, Mr Ize-Iyamu was of the PDP.

