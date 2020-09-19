ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on media, Crusoe Osagie, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the ongoing election.

Edo residents are currently trooping out to elect a new governor that will lead them for the next four years.

The battle is principally between the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Twelve other political parties have presented candidates for the election.

In a statemet sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the governor’s aide lamented an alleged election manipulation in areas where he said his boss had relative advantage.

“Suddenly card readers are not working in areas where Governor Godwin Obaseki is very popular,” Mr Osagie said.

He said voters ”are being disenfranchised and “we are constrained to say that this is sabotage.”

“Specifically, in Oredo Ward 1, Unit 20 and other places where the governor is clearly popular, the card readers are not working.

”The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should prove to Edo voters that it can conduct a credible election in Edo State,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters currently in the state are working to independently authenticate the claims.

