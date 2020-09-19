ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Edo State will gather at the poll today to either elect a new governor or hand another term to the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In all, 14 political parties have presented candidates for Saturday’s election in the South-South state but the real contest is believed to be between Mr Obaseki and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Four years ago, Messrs. Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu were the leading contestants in the election. But both candidates have since switched sides with Mr Obaseki moving from the APC to the PDP – after he fell out with his political benefactor and former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole – and Mr Ize-Iyamu moving from the PDP to the APC

Though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that there are 2,210,534 registered to vote in the state, only 1,726,738 of them who have collected their permanent voters’ cards (PVC) are eligible to vote in today’s election.

PREMIUM TIMES in conjunction with the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism will be bringing you updates on the election as it happens from the 18 Local Government Areas, 192 Wards, and 2,627 polling units in the state.





Related

Continue Reading