The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on its staff to remain neutral and credible in carrying out their duty on election day.

Mahmood Yakubu also said the commission is committed to improving the welfare and conditions of service of staff within the available resources.

“I have no doubt that our staff members will rise to the occasion. We have done it several times before and we can do it again. The commission appreciates the never-ending sacrifices made by our staff at all times, often beyond the call of duty, to ensure that we carry out our mandate. The management will continue to improve the welfare and conditions of service of staff within the available resources,” the chairperson said.

The governorship elections in Edo State will kick off in less than 24 hours

INEC also warned that voters without facemasks would not be allowed to vote on election day. The commission said face masks branded with the symbols of political parties would also not be allowed at polling units.

Mr Yakubu said, “As we begin the final countdown to the Edo governorship election, it is clear that all eyes are on the Independent National Electoral Commission to deliver a free, fair and credible process.

“Let me appeal to all of you to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals of the commission Nigerians and the international community expect so much from us. They are watching. It is important that we all remain above board in the performance of our respective duties.”

In a message on Friday, the INEC chairperson, also urged the staff to ensure that no political party or candidate is treated differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must ensure that no political party or candidate is accorded any advantage over the other. We must be neutral at all times and stick strictly to our code of conduct and oath of neutrality to which we have all subscribed.

“For, at the end of the day, we would have all contributed to the sustenance of democracy and a strong electoral process that all Nigerians can trust,” the chairperson concluded.

Related