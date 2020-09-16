Former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has denied endorsing any candidate for Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

Mr Odigie-Oyegun, who has not spoken much on Edo politics since the exit of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the APC, advised the public to disregard a statement purported to have emanated from him projecting any candidate in the election.

In a statement he issued on Wednesday, the former APC chairman said he lacks the power to determine who rules the state for the next four years as such a decision rests with the electorate.

“In the matter of who governs Edo State, the people are sovereign and no individual or group, whatever their status, can decide on their behalf,” he was quoted by Vanguard newspaper saying.

Mr Odigie-Oyegun, however, reiterated his criticism of the dissolved Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of ‘mistreating’ Mr Obaseki and forcing him into the PDP.

“My views and statements on the Edo political situation have been consistent. I strongly advised against the mistreatment of Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki by the late unlamented National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC and his subsequent forced exit from the APC.

“Governor Obaseki stood bravely for the dignity and the pride of his people and in the process, suffered unacceptable indignities,” he argued.

Mr Odigie-Oyegun urged the people to come out en masse to exercise their franchise on election day.

“They should vote for good governance, common decency, principled leadership especially in the political arena and the protection of their vital democratic rights.

“They should stand by their votes, make clear that it is their right to choose their governor and nobody else. There is no room for fence-sitters,” he concluded.

Mr Odigie-Oyegun is a member of the 49-member committee for the APC campaign in Edo state.

