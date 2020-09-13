The candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 governorship election, Godwin Obaseki and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, have separately wooed the Arewa community in state to curry their votes.

While Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano, approached the Arewa community for the PDP candidate, Ize-Iyamu, on the other hand, was led by Abdullahi Ganduje, the incumbent governor of Kano, to what was described as ‘Arewa declaration’.

Both candidates were said to have got the assurances of the Arewa community ahead of the Saturday’s election.

Mr Kwankwaso urged his kinsmen to reelect the governor who has shown competence in delivering the dividends of democracy in the first term.

According to the former governor, who spoke after his visit to his kinsmen, the Arewa community has given assurances that they will vote for PDP in the forthcoming election.

Mr Kwankwaso said, “I am here in Edo State to visit my brother Obaseki and have a word with him and his deputy. I have gone round the city to talk to people myself, on the road and market places, on the need to vote for Obaseki.

“I met with the Arewa community and they have given us their assurances of support for the PDP on the back of the administration’s developmental strides in the state. My presence here is very important, that is why I am here to support my brother.

“I am here to campaign for my brother and call on the people to vote for competency. I know the trick of the opposition as they are using religion and rigging. That is what is left for them. The people of Edo State are wiser as I am sure that no matter their strategy, it will not have any electoral impact.

“I am so happy that Obaseki has done well as I have gone through his projects in the last three years and nine months. What should matter to us now as a people is who can do the job and do it better. The message is clear; vote for a governor that has already performed, a man that is tested and trusted.”

On his part, Mr Shaibu noted, “This meeting is unique because it cuts across all the wards in Edo State and the leadership of the Arewa Community, including their traditional heads.

“You can tell from the outcome of this meeting that they will all return to their various communities, passing the message to the electorate as we are confident that it will translate to votes, come September 19, 2020.”

Mr Ganduje, on the other hand, canvassed votes for APC in the election, saying the state needs a government that cares about the well-being of its people.

Speaking at an APC rally at the Arewa community in Benin, Mr Ganduje said a vote for his party in the Edo election was a vote for peace and stability.

“History is being made today; we are here to pledge our support for our Edo Governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu,” the Kano governor said.

He described Mr Ize-Iyamu as a man of peace and a grassroots politician who had an agenda that would move the state forward.

“He was born and schooled here and therefore understands the challenges of Edo people”.

He, therefore, urged the Arewa community to vote enmass for the APC in the Edo governorship election so they could benefit from the dividends of good governance.

On his part, Mr Ize-Iyamu assured that the APC government would guarantee peace, progress and development for everyone in the state.

He said, “As you have come out to support me today so I will support you when I become Governor of Edo. I will empower your youths and women and provide basic amenities in your locality”.

Meanwhile, Badamasi Saleh, a leader of the Arewa community in the state, said “we are here to pledge our support for Ize-iyamu and his running mate.”

“Ize-Iyamu is our in-coming Governor and we will support him and we have endorsed him as our governor.”

