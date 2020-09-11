The Delta state government on Friday announced the reversal of the pay cut for political appointees and civil servants on Grade Level 07 and above.

The state announced the downward review of the salaries of these categories of workers which was intended to take effect from July 2020 to December 2020.

The state blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the sharp drop in revenues accruing to all tiers of government. Major economic activities were shut down owing to the total lockdown imposed and travel ban enforced for two months.

Over 55,000 infections of COVID-19 have so far been recorded across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Delta State currently occupies the eighth position on the chart of high risk states with 1, 780 infection as of the time of filing this report.

Reversal

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, the state said it had reversed the cuts due to the recent review of pump price on petroleum products.

“Due to the effects of the recent upward review of pump price of petroleum products and electricity tariffs, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State has directed the immediate restoration of salaries of the affected categories of workers and appointees.”

The state government commended the cooperation of the labour unions and the affected personnel.

“As we await the full reflation of the country’s economy, Deltans and other residents are implored to continue to lend support to Government’s efforts at confronting the current economic challenge,” it said.

According to the official, “the Commissioner of Finance and the Accountant General have already been directed to ensure immediate implementation of the latest directive”.

Related