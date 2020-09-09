Joseph Ikpea, Edo Commissioner for Minerals, Oil, and Gas has resigned his position, citing trust, respect, and political interest as reasons for his action.

This is coming barely 10 days to the state governorship election slated for September 19 in which his immediate erstwhile former principal, Godwin Obaseki, is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ikpea’s resignation has further swelled the rank of political appointees that have resigned ahead of the election.

Taiwo Akerele, the former Chief of Staff to the governor, resigned on April 25; Omoua Oni-Okpaku, the former Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, threw in the towel on July 23; and three members in the board of Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission also tendered their resignation on July 27.

In the latest letter dated September 9 and addressed to the governor, Mr Ikpea cited reasons of trust, respect, and interest for his resignation.

He also attributed his reason to his inability to abandon the party (All Progressives Congress) he has helped to nurture in his council area and the state in general.

“Politics is all about interest, trust, and respect for one another, but I have never seen any of this to date, and am also not sure of it even if there tomorrow.

“Moreover, the party that is known today as APC was brought to Esan South East by me and over 90 per cent of my supporters are APC members to date. So, it is difficult for me to leave the house that I built. Considering also that this administration did not recognise my leadership role,” he stated.

Mr Ikpea, however, said that he will always be available to provide support to the government whenever he is called upon to do so.

