Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the ongoing construction of five flyovers and roads worth N36.8 billion in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital city, has reached advanced stages of completion.

The state government in 2019 began the construction of three flyovers worth N21 billion, and in August added two more flyovers and roads at N15.8 billion.

The five flyovers, currently under construction, are located at Garrison, Artillery, Rumuokoro, Rumuola and GRA junctions.

Mr Wike, in a statement issued by the state Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, on Wednesday, stated that one of the flyovers would be completed in December.

Mr Wike, who gave the assurance during his inspection of some projects in the state, said his administration was passionate about the development of the state.

“The Rebisi (Garrison), Rumuogba (Artillery), Okoro-Nu-Odo (Rumuokoro), Rumuola and GRA flyovers show our commitment to judiciously utilise scarce resources to develop the state.

“It is not the amount of resources you get that determines the kind of projects you carry out; rather, it is your commitment and passion to develop the people.

“If you have huge resources and you don’t have the passion and commitment, then the resources cannot be utilised for the good of the people.

“If you have the passion and commitment as we do, then, even the little resources that we have will be judiciously used for the development of our state,” he stated.

The statement further quoted Mr Wike as expressing delight with the speed at which the five flyovers had advanced.

According to the governor, the Ribisi flyover would be completed in December while the Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odo flyovers would be delivered next February.

“I am indeed proud that I have not abused the mandate given to me by Rivers people, and I have also not disappointed them,” he stated.

The statement quoted the Project Manager, Julius Berger Nigeria, Finn Drosdowsky, as thanking the state government of awarding the projects to the company and assured of early completion.

