Edo 2020: Police reassure residents of adequate security

The Edo State Police Command has reassured residents of the state of adequate security ahead of the September 19 governorship poll in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, said this while briefing the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on the preparations for the election at his palace in Benin, Edo State capital, on Wednesday.

Mr Kokumo said adequate security would be provided before, during and after the election in spite of the seeming rising tension in the state.

He said that measures have been taken to nip in the board any act of violence or break down of order before, during and after the poll.

He said that anyone found wanting, irrespective of his or her position, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said that the police are collaborating with other security agencies, including the military, to ensure that the election is violence-free.

Responding, the monarch advised youth in the state not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by politicians to disrupt peace during the poll.