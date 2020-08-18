COVID-19: Akwa Ibom govt reopens livestock markets

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.[PHOTO CREDIT: @MrUdomEmmanuel]
The Akwa Ibom government has reopened livestock markets which were shut down across the state on May 11, for commercial activities.

Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Secretary to State Government (SSG) who made the announcement in a statement in Uyo on Tuesday, said the reopening took effect from 6am on Tuesday.

He said opening of the markets followed an agreement reached by the livestock dealers and the state government on the procedure for reopening of the livestock markets.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government, on May 11, placed a ban on cattle, goats and rams from being moved into the state to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Mr Ekuwem, who is also the Chairperson of the state’s COVID-19 Management Committee, said the agreement was reached by the livestock dealers association with the government, subject to the extant COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel directed that livestock markets earlier closed as a part of the COVID- 19 restrictions, be reopened for commercial activities,” Mr Ekuwem said.

He advised the dealers and the general public to adhere strictly to the Akwa Ibom Government/ Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)/World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

The SSG outlined the guidelines and protocols to include, proper use of face masks at all times within the markets and provision of facilities for hand washing and personal hygiene.

He also said that they should maintain social distancing and provide proper sewage and other waste material disposal mechanisms.

(NAN)

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

